Julia Roberts 'surprised' by scope of #MeToo revelations

Julia Roberts was left stunned by the breadth of the #MeToo revelations and admitted she's thankful that she was never in a similar situation.

The Pretty Woman star shared in an interview with Sky News she has had the "good fortune" to avoid being sexually assaulted.

And added that while she has heard "stories" about it in Hollywood, she has never witnessed any wrongdoing in the industry.

"Of course, you hear stories about it or know people that have suffered that," she told Sky News at the Prime Video Presents event in London. "I myself have the great good fortune that I have not ever been in a situation like that. But it is talk that goes around.

"I think so many things that come out of that were so shocking and the scope of it was really quite surprising."

The Academy Award winner will next be seen in Amazon Studios TV series Homecoming, directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, her first real foray into TV.

A psychological thriller, Homecoming is based on the original podcast series of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. Julia plays a caseworker at a secret government facility who is keen to return to civilian life, and despite not having screened yet, a second season has already been confirmed.

Speaking about her decision to work in television, the mother of three admitted she was persuaded after an "incredible conversation" with Sam.

"While he (Sam) has made incredible content for television, I didn’t necessarily assume that would be what he wanted to turn this into. We had this incredible conversation," she told Inquirer.net. "It was just a creative conversation of, did we both like this in the same way and were we intrigued by it? And it took off from there. So it’s more … (because) I picked to be with Sam than I picked to make a TV show."