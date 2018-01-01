Kaley Cuoco to voice Harley Quinn in animated TV series

Kaley Cuoco is set to voice iconic villain Harley Quinn in a new adult animated series.

The Big Bang Theory star's casting was announced at New York Comic Con on Wednesday (03Oct18), with a promotional clip, showing an animated Harley Quinn locked up in Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane, talking about the new show with her cellmate Poison Ivy.

In the promo, Harley says, "What's up New York! I can't wait for you to see my new show on DC Universe. You're gonna p**s yourselves, I promise."

However, Ivy predicts that DC Comics fans will "hate it" because they "hate everything", and Harley responds, "No way, it's got comedy, action, incredibly gratuitous violence and, unlike that Deadpool cartoon, it's actually coming out!"

They then poke fun in previous DC projects, such as Justice League, and how dark they are, making it clear that their show will be different.

"I thought we were supposed to make a show that was super gritty and bleak and depressing, you know, like a DC thing," Ivy says, to which Harley replies, "Everyone in my show is gonna have fun or I will bash their f**king heads in!"

The 32-year-old shared the footage on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "It’s out! I’m officially joining the @thedcuniverse with the iconic #harleyquinn ! So excited .. we have been working on this adult series for awhile and can’t wait for you to see it next year..it’s edgy, crazy, and seriously funny ! Harley’s back! Thanks, puddin!"

According to Deadline, Harley Quinn also boasts a voice cast including Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Hale.

Australian actress Margot Robbie plays the iconic character in live-action movies. She first played Harley, girlfriend of the Joker, in 2016's Suicide Squad and is set to reprise the role in Birds of Prey, Suicide Squad 2, and Gotham City Sirens.

Harley Quinn is "coming soon" to the DC Universe streaming service.