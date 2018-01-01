Lilo & Stitch live-action remake in development

A live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is reportedly in development at Disney.

Directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, the original 2002 animated flick told the story of a Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai who adopts a genetically engineered "dog" called Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch, which featured the voices of Daveigh Chase, Tia Carrere and Ving Rhames, received positive reviews, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and garnered $273 million (£210 million) at the global box office. Now, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, bosses at Disney are now looking to remake the story.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce with co-producer Ryan Halprin, while Mike Van Waes is penning the script. No other details have been released and it is unclear whether studio executives intend to release the film in cinemas or via Disney's planned streaming service that is set to launch in 2019.

Should the Lilo & Stitch project come to fruition it will mark the latest in a string of live-action remakes based on animated Disney classics.

In recent years, revamped takes on Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast have been released, while Dumbo, The Lion King, Mulan and Aladdin are also in production.

Lin and Eirich worked as producers on Guy Ritchie's Aladdin, which features Billy Magnussen, Will Smith and Naomi Scott. The retelling of the 1992 movie is due to hit cinemas in May 2019.

Meanwhile, a live-action remake of 1955 animated movie Lady and the Tramp is also in production.

Directed by Charlie Bean from a screenplay by Andrew Bujalski, the voice cast will include Hollywood stars such as Justin Theroux and Tessa Thompson.