David Yates clarifies comments over Dumbledore's sexuality

Fantastic Beasts director David Yates has assured fans of the wizarding franchise that Albus Dumbledore’s sexuality won’t be airbrushed out of the new film.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the second instalment of the Harry Potter prequel series, hits cinemas in November (18), with Jude Law playing a young Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp as his friend, and romantic interest, Gellert Grindelwald.

Earlier this year, Yates, who has worked closely with author J. K. Rowling on numerous films in the franchise, revealed the new movie won’t “explicitly” address Dumbledore’s sexuality, though he’s now clarified that comment in a chat with Empire.

“In that earlier interview, I didn't say Dumbledore's not gay. He is,” he stated. “This part of this huge narrative that Jo (Rowling) is creating doesn't focus on his sexuality, but we're not airbrushing or hiding it... the story (of the romantic relationship) isn't there in this particular movie but it's clear in what you see... that he is gay.

“A couple of scenes we shot are very sensual moments of him and the young Grindelwald.”

Fans were upset by Yates’ original comments, made to Entertainment Weekly, and even took to tweeting Rowling abusive messages.

The writer responded by pointing out Fantastic Beasts will eventually be a five-part cinema series, a sentiment echoed by Yates.

“The story (of this film) is about other things, fundamentally, but the story of Grindelwald and Dumbledore, going forward, that is the story,” he said.

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Dan Fogler are among the stars reprising their roles for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.