Bradley Cooper gets the giggles during TV interview

Bradley Cooper got the giggles during a TV interview on Wednesday night (03Oct18).

The actor made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his directorial debut A Star Is Born, in which he also stars alongside Lady Gaga.

During the chat, Bradley attempted to make a point about how some of the people he grew up with are surprised by his success, but couldn't stop laughing while he quickly tried to tell a story before the segment ended.

"We went around - I know we don't have time, I'm gonna say it anyway - whatevs!" he said, before bursting out laughing. "I stopped at my high school and there was this guy there who was the best athlete in high school and he was the nicest guy... he was the s**t. So, I'm there, it's our 20-year reunion, and he was looking at me like I'd never seen him look before and he was like, 'How'd that happen, Brad?'"

After chuckling through the entire segment, Jimmy deadpanned, "That was a great story."

"We gave it a shot," sighed Bradley.

During the interview, The Hangover star also shared that he was wearing the same navy blue three-piece suit that he wore on his last appearance on the talk show.

In return, Jimmy noted that they had photos of that evening hung backstage of the set, and the pair went, with cameras following them, and confirmed that he was indeed sporting the same outfit.

Earlier in the chat, Bradley spoke about why he decided to make A Star Is Born, explaining he had always wanted to step behind the camera, but it wasn't until he saw Lady Gaga perform at a party that it came together in his mind.

"Everybody said don't do it," the 43-year-old smiled. "I was 39 years old when I decided to do it. I've always wanted to direct, I just never had the courage to do it."