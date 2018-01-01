Ryan Gosling is tired of talking about space toilets

Ryan Gosling has had enough of talking about space toilets.

The actor is currently promoting Damien Chazelle-directed biographical drama First Man, in which he plays U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong in the years leading up to the Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.

Ryan did lots of research for the film, and recently spoke to geophysicist Drew Feustel while he was on a mission at the International Space Station, but he has now confessed that he finds it odd that astronauts are often compelled to talk about the bathrooms on spaceships.

"If you go online and you look up space station stuff, they're always showing you the bathroom. I think that they think that's all you want to know about," he said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (03Oct18), adding that Drew also tried to show him the toilet on the Space Station too. "I just tuned that part out, honestly. I heard something about a number two tube, and I was like, 'No!'"

During the chat, host Jimmy asked Ryan if his daughters, Esmeralda, four, and Amada, two, who he shares with partner Eva Mendes, had seen him dressed in his First Man spacesuit. And he shared that the girls had watched him shoot a launch scene, and they were now a little confused by his actual job.

"They came to set. They came on this day where I was shooting a launch scene, so I was in the space suit and pretending to launch," the 37-year-old recalled. "I think they think I'm an astronaut now. My oldest said the other day, she pointed to the moon and said, 'That's where you work, right?'"

In addition, Jimmy queried Canada-born Ryan on whether he was considering going for American citizenship after portraying one of the nation's most famous heroes.

While the La La Land star didn't give an answer to the question, he stated: "It's hard not to feel patriotic when you see this film."