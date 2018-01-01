Jennifer Garner keen to be divorced by end of the year

Jennifer Garner has fast-tracked her divorce and wants to become single again by the end of the year (18).

The Dallas Buyers Club star filed for divorce in April, 2017, almost two years after she and her estranged husband Ben Affleck separated, and now Jennifer is looking to officially move on from the relationship by reportedly asking the judge overseeing the case to officially end the marriage as soon as possible.

According to TMZ, Jennifer has filed papers to move the divorce case from the court system to a private judge. The estranged couple has reportedly been trying to work out a custody deal, but the negotiations have been put on hold several times as Affleck fought to regain his sobriety.

Following Affleck's most recent rehab stint, which ended just days ago, Jennifer reportedly now feels they can work out a deal together.

Garner has been instrumental in helping her soon-to-be ex-husband with his alcohol abuse issues, and she reportedly staged an intervention at his home in Pacific Palisades, California at the end of August (18), before driving him to a rehab clinic in Malibu, California.

Affleck left the clinic last month (Sep18) and returned home.

He and Garner are still on friendly terms and they were spotted attending church together with two of their three kids on Sunday (30Sep18).

Meanwhile, Ben's brother Casey has credited his family for helping him to get better.

"Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family, so I think for his kids' sake and for their mom, and for himself, he's trying to do the work and get it together," he recently told Entertainment Tonight.