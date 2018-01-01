Mischa Barton confirms The Hills role

Sixth Sense star Mischa Barton has confirmed she's heading to The Hills.

The actress' hit TV drama The O.C. inspired the run of reality shows that culminated in the successful The Hills, and now she's joining the likes of Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Spencer Pratt for the series' upcoming reboot.

Mischa, who's run on The Hills: New Beginnings will mark her reality TV debut, made the news official on Thursday (04Oct18), by posting an Instagram video of herself driving through Beverly Hills.

Taking off her sunglasses, she looked into the camera and said, "Welcome to The Hills, b**ch!"

The actress added the caption: "The secret's out... I'm joining the cast of The Hills. When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The OC, it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

And castmates Pratt and Montag can't wait to meet her.

Spencer tells TMZ, "I've been praying for this for eight years. It's unreal."

His wife Heidi adds, "I've never met her (Barton) but I saw her video and she said, 'Welcome to The Hills, b**ch', so I think she's ready to roll. She's very welcome."

The O.C. inspired MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which eventually led to The Hills, which remains one of the biggest reality TV shows ever.

The original The Hills ran from 2006 to 2010. The new series will premiere next year (19).