Ben Affleck thanks supporters following release from rehab

Ben Affleck has penned a touching thank you letter to his supporters following his completion of a 40-day stay in rehab.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday (04Oct18) to share his gratitude and revealed he will continue to receive treatment at the Malibu, California facility, where he has spent much of the last month, as an outpatient while he battles what he calls a "lifelong and difficult struggle" with alcohol.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say," Affleck writes. "It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

"Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

He adds, "So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone."

The Justice League star was released from the clinic last week (ends28Sep18), and he was spotted attending church with his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and two of their three children on Sunday (30Sep18).

Garner has been instrumental in helping her soon-to-be ex-husband with his alcohol abuse issues, and she reportedly staged an intervention at his home in Pacific Palisades, California at the end of August (18), before driving him to a nearby rehab clinic.

Now he's out of rehab, the actress has reportedly fast-tracked the couple's divorce - according to TMZ, Jennifer has filed papers to move the case from the court system to a private judge in the hope of officially ending her marriage by December.

The estranged couple has reportedly been trying to work out a custody deal, but the negotiations were put on hold several times as Affleck fought to regain his sobriety.