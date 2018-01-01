Keira Knightley suffered a breakdown when she was 22

Keira Knightley suffered a mental breakdown at the age of 22 as her battle with the paparazzi became too much for her to handle.

In a candid new The Hollywood Reporter interview, the actress admits she buckled under the pressure of blockbuster fame as photographers followed her everywhere, hoping to get snaps and footage of the young Pirates of the Caribbean star in the middle of a meltdown.

"It was big money to get pictures of women falling apart, because you (consumers) wanted them to be sexy, but you wanted to punish them for that sexuality," Keira, now 33, recalls of her sudden rush of fame.

"If you weren’t breaking down in front of them, then it was worth their while to make you break down in front of them."

Knightley admits she briefly felt like she was at war with the photographers: "There was a level of violence, it felt, in the air, that is not a thing that anybody would react to well... I think I've always had a f**k-you button, and it was so obvious that they wanted me to fall, and I had such, like, a 'I’m not gonna give you what you want'.

"So there was a sense of battle every day, leaving the house."

But the pressure got so bad that Keira felt the need to call on an expert before her appearance at the 2008 BAFTAs, where she was nominated for Atonement.

"I actually did hypnotherapy so that I could stand on the red carpet at the BAFTAs and not have a panic attack," she tells THR.

And then she suffered a breakdown, which forced her to take a year off.

"I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, because of all of that stuff," she explains. "I went deep into therapy and all of that, and she (the therapist) said, 'It’s amazing, I normally come in here and have people that think people are talking about them and they think that they’re being followed, but actually they’re not. You’re the first person that actually that is happening to!'"