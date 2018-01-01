Bradley Cooper scores PETA compassion award for casting his dog in A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper has landed People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals' first-ever Compassion in Film Award for casting his own dog, Charlie, in A Star is Born.

The actor/director's beloved mutt features prominently in the new movie, including one pivotal scene towards the end of the film, and PETA bosses are impressed Cooper didn't use a dog "supplied by one of Hollywood's notorious animal exhibitors".

"Bradley Cooper's happy, adorable, and much-loved dog steals the spotlight - and viewers' hearts - in this film because it's clear that he loved being with his real-life 'dad'," PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange tells WENN.

"PETA has witnessed so much abuse and neglect of dogs, both on and off set, that we're hoping Cooper's kind decision sets a precedent for all of Hollywood to follow."

Cooper has revealed it was important for him to have Charlie in the movie, to play the pooch adopted by his drunken rocker character and his wife, portrayed by Lady Gaga.

"There was no nepotism - I wanted this relationship with the dog," Cooper told People magazine. "Our characters (Jackson and Ally) don't have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs. That meant a lot for him to be in the film."

A 2016 PETA investigation into one firm which provides dogs to film sets documented "chronic neglect and revealed that dogs were kept outside in barren kennels without bedding in temperatures that dropped as low as 43 degrees".

"Disturbing cases of abuse have also taken place on film sets," A PETA spokesperson adds. "Animals are not ours to use for entertainment."

Bosses at the animal rights group condemned the treatment of a German shepherd used on the set of A Dog's Purpose in 2017, after video footage surfaced showing the dog being forced into a pool of rushing water for a scene.