Alyssa Milano: 'I was sexually assaulted at a concert'

Alyssa Milano has revealed she was sexually assaulted at a concert when she was a teenager.

The Charmed star has been a vocal opponent of controversial U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault by three women, and she even attended the U.S. Senate Judiciary hearings last week (ends28Sep18), when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified about her alleged experience with the judge.

And watching Ford on the stand prompted the actress to speak out about what she claims happened to her when she was 19.

Incensed by U.S. leader President Donald Trump's comments - after he criticised Ford for not reporting the incident when it allegedly happened in the 1980s - Alyssa tweeted: "Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell my parents."

Milano didn' go into details, but on Wednesday (03Oct18) she returned to social media to reveal what had happened to her.

'When I was 19 years old, I was at a concert of a very famous pop star who told the crowd to get closer to her," she said in a video posted online. "This resulted in a stampede. People were smashed against each other. I couldn't breathe. I thought I was gonna die. From behind me, I felt a hand up my skirt, and I was punched repeatedly in the vagina."

'I couldn't turn around," she added. "I looked to the stage, and I looked to the security guards, and I said, 'Please help me!' And they couldn't help me. They shook their head. I managed to break free, and I climbed up (on) the stage to get away from my predator."

Alyssa went on to explain she didn't tell anyone about the assault because she didn't know who her attacker was or who to turn to.

'I turned around, and I didn't know which one (concertgoer) it was," she added. "I looked to the sea of people, and I couldn't find him. And I couldn't report (it) because I didn't know who it was to report (sic). And I didn't tell anybody because I didn't know who it was to tell on. And I kept the secret just like Dr. Ford kept her secret for decades."