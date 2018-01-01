NEWS Sam Elliott grafetul to be part of Bradley Cooper's classic A Star is Born Newsdesk Share with :







Movie veteran Sam Elliott has heaped praise on first-time filmmaker Bradley Cooper for making him part of a classic.



The Roadhouse star plays the brother of Cooper's washed-up rock star character in A Star is Born and he was so impressed with the film at an early screening he wept.



"The odds were in his favour that there was going to be something special between him and (co-star) Lady Gaga, but you always hope for the best, because nobody wants to make a bad movie," Sam tells WENN.



"It certainly had all the elements to prove it would be a great film. He had Gaga, but without Bradley this film wouldn't be what it's turned into."



Elliott admits there was a lot of pressure on himself, because Bradley wrote his character with him in mind: "It was daunting because I wanted to live up to his expectations.



"But Bradley just had a take on this classic tale that's been told a number of times and I trusted him implicitly. I think he's a brilliant man intellectually, and on top of that he's a brilliant filmmaker. He knows how to set a tone that makes everybody want to give to him whatever it is. Seeing the film just wiped me out emotionally."



Comedian Dave Chappelle, who also appears in the film as the best friend of Cooper's character, also has high praise for his director, adding, "He has a very particular vision. I'm crazy about the way Bradley directs.



"This gave me the courage to be vulnerable that comedy wouldn't let me be. If I felt insecure he would tell me, 'Don't worry, I'm not gonna make you look bad'."



Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, another Bradley fan, adds, "It was remarkable working with him. He's such an open and kind person. He's taught me so much and it's changed my life."



Cooper's take on the film is the fourth time A Star is Born has hit the big screen - the rags-to-riches drama last hit cinemas in 1976, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson as stars. Bradley decided to make the film his directorial debut after pal Clint Eastwood's plans to take charge of the project changed.

