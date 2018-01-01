Lady Gaga stuns fans at A Star is Born screening

Lady Gaga stunned fans at an advanced New York screening of her movie debut A Star is Born on Wednesday (03Oct18) by showing up in person to introduce the film.

The 32-year-old pop star arrived at the Times Square screening in a red turtleneck dress and black leather boots, before being announced by event host, Tyler Oakley.

"I love you so much," the Poker Face singer told the audience. "Thank you so so much from the bottom of my heart for being here tonight."

She then briefly explained the differences between her film character, Ally, and herself, explaining, "Ally and I are very different... When I decided that I wanted to go for it as a musician, as a singer-songwriter, and my friends were calling me Gaga and I was ready to take the reins, I was so confident. I wanted to be myself. I had something to say.

"I was hitting the ground running, dragging my keyboard around New York City, banging on every door that I could to get a gig. Ally is not like this. You will see this tonight. She's in her 30s. She's jaded by the music industry. She's been told that she's not beautiful enough and she can't make it. And she has no self-confidence.

She added, "I will say that there can be 100 people in a room... and 99 don't believe in you, but all you need is just for one person to believe."

She then thanked her director and co-star, Bradley Cooper, before letting the fans settle down and enjoy the film, adding, "This is the moment that Bradley gives the film over to you and to the world. My hope, truly, is that it touches you all in a variety of ways... I am so grateful and I am so humbled that it is moving people and that's all that matters. So this is our gift to you. We love you. And thank you so much for inspiring us. I hope you enjoy the film."

A Star is Born is officially released on 5 October (18).