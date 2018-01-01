Amber Heard voices support for survivors of abuse and assault

Amber Heard has spoken out in support of survivors of sexual assault in the wake of her ongoing battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The actress shared a photo of herself on Instagram, holding the American flag in front of a building in Washington, D.C., on Thursday (04Oct18), as activists were in the U.S. capital protesting the possible appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. The top judge has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

"Thank you to those brave enough to want the best for our country and everyone lucky enough to enjoy it," she wrote in the caption. "Especially to those brave enough to consider how we look at #survivors who, against all odds (as evidenced time and time again), come forward anyway. And Thank you to the senators brave and compassionate enough to also do what’s hardest. We survivors know how that feels."

The Justice League star accused her ex-husband of being "verbally and physically abusive" in court documents filed as part of their 2017 divorce. However, Johnny, who has denied the allegations, defended himself in a recent profile for British GQ magazine, breaking their confidentiality agreement.

Amber’s reps later slammed the magazine for not fully investigating the actor’s claims.

"If GQ had done even a basic investigation into Mr. Depp’s claims, it would have quickly realised that his statements are entirely untrue," read a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Mr. Depp is shamefully continuing his psychological abuse of Ms. Heard, who has attempted to put a very painful part of her life firmly in her past. One need only look at the physical evidence to draw the proper conclusion."

Amber was one of a number of celebrities who were in the U.S. capital to protest against Kavanaugh's appointment. Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were both detained by police during a protest at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

A vote to confirm President Donald Trump's personal pick to the Supreme Court will be held on Saturday.