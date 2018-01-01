Orlando Bloom posts emotional tribute to gravely ill grandmother

Orlando Bloom has shared a touching tribute to his dying grandmother.

The Lord of the Rings actor took to Instagram on Thursday night (04Oct18) to share a series of photographs of him sat at his grandmother Dorrie's bedside. One snap shows him holding her hand as she's tucked up in bed with a neck cushion and plastic children's beaker, while others show him kissing her hand and a close-up of them holding hands.

In the lengthy caption, the 41-year-old revealed that Dorrie "will pass soon" at the age of 98.

"Cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life we all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love," he wrote.

"98 years and I'm so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile I shed a tear or two at the memories of Sunday lunch with Yorkshire pudding (she made it the best) and roast potatoes and beans from the allotment and pudding and humbugs and walks in the fields or along the canals and knitted cardigans the love and history I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie I love you."

His post was liked by his girlfriend Katy Perry, who added in the comments section, "love you angel".

Orlando and Katy reconciled their relationship earlier this year (18) after about a year apart. Earlier this week, a source told People.com that the British actor was preparing to propose to the Firework singer.