Chris Evans joins Daniel Craig in murder mystery Knives Out

Chris Evans has joined Daniel Craig in the cast of upcoming murder mystery Knives Out.

The Skyfall actor will portray a detective assigned to solve a crime in the new film, which Star Wars: The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson will direct from his own script, and Evans has now joined the project, according to Deadline. Though there is no word on the part he will play, Knives Out is understood to be a modern-day murder mystery in the classic whodunnit style.

The feature is still in the pre-production stages, but will be completed before Johnson directs a new trilogy in the Star Wars universe, and before Craig begins shooting the latest James Bond movie, Bond 25.

Johnson is also producing Knives Out with partner Ram Bergman, who also produced the most recent Star Wars flick.

News of Evans' latest project comes just hours after he appeared to suggest that the forthcoming Avengers movie will be the last time Marvel fans see him play Captain America.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4," the 37-year-old wrote on Twitter on Thursday (04Oct18). "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

The movie star made his big screen debut as war hero Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and he reprised the role for a number of other Marvel movies, including the most recent blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans previously explained that his contract with the franchise would end after Avengers 4, scheduled for a 3 May 2019 release.

"I'd be lying if I said it wouldn't be hard for me," he told USA Today in April 2017. "Nothing lasts forever. There's a beauty in that departure, even if it can be sad at times."