Tilda Swinton collects film festival prize hours after father's death

Tilda Swinton received an honorary film award at Sitges Film Festival in Spain hours after her father passed away on Thursday (04Oct18).

The Doctor Strange actress flew to Sitges in Spain to collect the Grand Honorary Award and present her new supernatural horror movie Suspiria, the festival's opening night film.

During her emotional acceptance speech, she revealed her father Sir John Swinton, a retired major general in the British Army, had passed away that morning in Scotland, but she decided to attend anyway.

"I want to say thank you because this means a lot and I want to explain to you why," she said, her voice cracking. "We are here properly to celebrate fantasy but I want to tell you the truth. Today is a very special day for me because my father died this morning.

"I was with him, in Scotland, and I've been with him for the last week and he's been asleep but he's been dreaming and I've been sitting there thinking about what he's thinking about or what he's fantasising about and I knew that I had this beautiful invitation from you to come here tonight and I thought, 'Can I go? What if he's still here?' And he left this morning, just in time, and I asked myself, 'Do I go to Sitges to accept this award?' and I thought, 'Yes', because it's for fantasy."

The 57-year-old is expected to continue the festival circuit for the Suspiria remake at the London Film Festival later this month.

Her mother Judith passed away in 2012.