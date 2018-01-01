Gemma Arterton rewrites Bond girl role in new short story

Gemma Arterton has rewritten the storyline for her Bond girl character in new book Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies).

In the 2008 James Bond film Quantum of Solace, the British actress' character Strawberry Fields is seduced by Daniel Craig's Bond and taken back to his hotel room, only to be found dead in the bathroom the following day, having been killed by enemy agents.

In August (18), Gemma revealed she had written an alternative story for Strawberry which she could get "in so much trouble for" and the piece, titled Woke Bond Woman, has now been published in a new book of feminist essays.

Her version is drastically different, with Strawberry rebutting Bond's advances, saying, "I'm not interested in flirting with you - I'm here to work."

She also refuses to go up to his room, as Gemma writes, "'No thank you,' I say. Maybe he is attractive, but he's at least 20 years older than me, we've only just met, he's a colleague....

"Plus this man has a reputation. Don't women who go up to his hotel room and sleep with him usually die in some horrific yet iconic way? No, no. Not me."

In the story, the British spy calls her "uptight" for turning him down and claims he can help advance her career, but Strawberry says "No thank you" and walks out "unharmed".

Her story appears to reference allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by multiple women of sexually assaulting them in hotel rooms. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The 32-year-old told Cover Media in August, "I've written this short story, which I could get in so much trouble for. It's called Woke Bond Woman and it's about what my Bond girl should have done, but it's really funny."

Feminists Don't Wear Pink (And Other Lies) also features contributions by actresses Keira Knightley, Saoirse Ronan, Karen Gillan, and Jameela Jamil.