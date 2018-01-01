Lena Dunham explains why she flashed underwear to Brad Pitt on film set

Lena Dunham has dished on why she flashed her underwear to Brad Pitt on a film set.

The former Girls star is portraying Catherine Share, a member of the Manson Family, in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming mystery-crime film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Lena recently shot some scenes for the flick, and during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (04Oct18) explained why there are paparazzi snaps floating around showing her flashing Brad, who plays stunt double Cliff Booth in the movie.

"My scenes are opposite Brad Pitt and I wouldn't share that because obviously there is a tight embargo, except that the paparazzi did get a picture of me flashing Brad Pitt my underwear," she said. "It was between takes, it made sense in the moment. We were talking about Kewpie dolls, an illustrated character of the 1920s, and someone asked, 'What's a Kewpie doll?' And I said, 'Well, I can show you, I've got one right here on my side.' Skirt comes up. If you've got it illustrated on your body, who are you not to show the people."

Lena went on to share that her publicist begged her not to flash anyone again, especially on late-night chat shows, which made her want to do it even more.

During her interview, the actress also spoke about her new HBO series Camping, which she wrote and co-executive produced alongside Jenni Konner, and divulged that she got into a bit of "trouble" in her downtime.

"I did nothing. And I didn't realise, part of the reason I do so many jobs is because I'm actually incredibly lazy, so I need to set all of this up to keep myself from sending into total sloth," the 32-year-old sighed. "I got into a pretty dark space with gummy snacks. We're talking Sour Patch Kids, we're talking Fruit Snacks - which I didn't know existed anymore - we're talking three or four packs of Welch's Fruit Snacks an hour. We're talking that this person runs on Fruit Snacks."