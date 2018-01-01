Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner finalise divorce - report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly signed off on their divorce, three years after they separated.

The actors announced their split in June, 2015 after 10 years of marriage, but they only began the legal process to make the break-up official in April, 2017, when they filed simultaneous divorce petitions.

Earlier this week (ends05Oct18), it was reported that Garner had asked the judge overseeing the case to fast-track the process so she will regain her single status by the end of the year (18), and now it appears she has gotten her wish.

The estranged couple met with its lawyers and a private judge at the Dallas Buyers Club star's Los Angeles home on Thursday (04Oct18), where the exes hashed out the last few outstanding details, and by the end of the meeting, the divorce was finalised, according to court documents obtained by People.com.

Specific details about the divorce deal, including custody of Ben and Jen's three children - Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and six-year-old Samuel - have yet to be revealed.

Representatives for the stars have not commented on the news, which emerges a day after Ben shared a touching thank you letter to his supporters online following his completion of a 40-day stay in rehab to tackle alcohol addiction.

Jennifer, who has remained close to the Justice League actor, had been instrumental in convincing Ben to check into a treatment centre in Malibu, California in August (18). He plans to continue receiving professional help as an outpatient to fully overcome his "lifelong and difficult struggle" with booze.