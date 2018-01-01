Ellen DeGeneres blamed herself for teenage sexual assault

Comedienne Ellen DeGeneres didn't report the sexual abuse she suffered at the age of 15 because she initially thought her own stupidity was to blame.

The Finding Dory star first went public with her traumatic experience during an interview with Busy Philipps in an episode of her The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired in the U.S. on Wednesday (03Oct18), when the former Dawson's Creek actress broke down as she opened up about being raped at 14.

Busy had shared her story on social media last week (ends28Sep18) in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while they were in high school, and the emotional TV chat prompted Ellen to admit she had been a victim of sexual misconduct too.

Ellen has declined to go into further detail about the teenage incident, but in a new interview for breakfast show Today, the 60 year old admits she felt so ashamed in the immediate aftermath of the attack for apparently allowing the assault to happen.

"As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don't believe it and who say, 'How do you not remember exactly what day it was?' You don't remember those things. What you remember is what happened to you and where you were, and how you feel; that's what you remember," Ellen shared.

"I was 15 years old and... I'm not even going to go into the details, it doesn't matter, but we are really vulnerable at that age, and we trust and then when you are violated, you don't know what to do, and you don't wanna say anything, because first of all, you're wondering, 'How did this happen? How was I this stupid?' All these things that you thought you could have controlled, and you can't. I think anybody who's gone through it and is watching this (Kavanaugh controversy) right now is so angry because how dare you not believe us?"

The Today show interview aired on Friday (05Oct18), exactly one year after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment and/or assault by a number of women in a New York Times expose, which marked the start of his fall from grace and gave birth to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Ellen is "hopeful" the ongoing public campaign to end unwelcome sexual advances sparks a change in society, but she is dismayed by the victim-shaming some people have endured - especially when it's come from U.S. President Donald Trump, who blasted Dr. Ford during a recent campaign rally in Mississippi.

"I'm hopeful, but then I see things that just continue to happen," Ellen said. "I see Trump and he's now mocking Dr. Ford... I don't like to talk about him, and this is not political, it really isn't... It's just about respect and someone who is the leader of our country, who is mocking someone who was abused. You don't do that, you don't mock somebody. I'm angry."