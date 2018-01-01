HFPA officials investigating bizarre Drew Barrymore magazine interview

Officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) have launched an investigation to find out the truth about a bizarre magazine interview purportedly conducted with Drew Barrymore.

The Charlie's Angels star features in EgyptAir's in-flight magazine, Horus, in an article credited to Aida Tekla, who is listed as a former president of the HFPA, but the piece went viral for all the wrong reasons, after political analyst Adam Baron shared pictures of the "surreal" interview on social media following a flight to Cairo.

In the error-filled article, the actress is described as "being unstable in her relationships" and as having had "several unsuccessful marriages", while uncharacteristic quotes attributed to Barrymore discussing topics like the weight struggles women face after pregnancy attracted further scrutiny, particularly as she appeared to body shame those unable to bounce back to their pre-baby figures.

"I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that is not as hard as one may think (sic); it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician," she is alleged to have said.

Following the online controversy, Barrymore's representatives declared the star "did not participate" in the chat, but Tekla - real name Dr. Aida Takla-O'Reilly - defended her work online in a bizarrely-worded tweet, insisting it was "genuine" and "far from fake", a clarification accepted by EgyptAir bosses.

The widespread backlash has since prompted HFPA executives to step in and launch an investigation into how the quotes came to fruition.

"We are aware that an article under the byline of our member Dr. Aida Takla-O'Reilly regarding Drew Barrymore, published in EgyptAir's Horus magazine, has come into question," HFPA representatives shared in a statement to Vanity Fair.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we understand that parts of the article in question were not written by Dr. Takla-O'Reilly and that other portions of the article may have come from other sources."

They then issued an apology to the 43-year-old mother-of-two, adding, "We regret any distress caused to Ms. Barrymore by this article."

Barrymore has yet to personally weigh in on the furore.