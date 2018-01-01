Bradley Cooper required 'fortitude to keep going' throughout A Star Is Born production

Bradley Cooper found the most challenging aspect of directing and producing a movie was having the fortitude to keep pushing on.

The Hangover star makes his directorial debut with the latest remake of A Star Is Born, in which he stars as Jackson Maine, a country rock musician who is battling addiction. If that wasn't enough, Bradley also produced the film, co-wrote the script and songs and took singing, guitar and piano lessons.

While the challenge of taking on so many duties paid off in the end, Bradley admits that during the process, it required a lot of courage to keep pushing forward, knowing that he would get to the end eventually.

"It was most fulfilling (sic) I've ever been artistically," he told reporters at the film's London premiere. "I guess the biggest challenge was just the fortitude to keep going because it was a long process and you can't really see the light at the end of the tunnel for a good half of that process. You sort of get up knowing you're gonna be digging a while before you find anything."

The 43-year-old cast Lady Gaga as Ally, the wannabe singer Jackson falls in love with when he meets her at a drag bar, inspiring him to help kickstart her career.

He fought for the Poker Face singer to get the part, and she will be forever thankful for him believing she could do it.

"I can't say enough about Bradley Cooper," she gushed. "I saw that he had a vision in this film and a story to tell and he believed in me so much and he really fought for me to be to the leading actress in this role.

"You know, there can be a hundred people in the room and 99 don't believe in you and just one does, and it makes all the difference. So I'm just grateful he believed in me. I believe in him so much."

A Star Is Born is in cinemas now.