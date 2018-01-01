Lupita Nyong'o praises new generation acting talents

Lupita Nyong'o is Letitia Wright and Amandla Stenberg’s biggest fan.

In the five years since her Hollywood debut in 12 Years a Slave, which she won an Oscar for, Lupita has gone on to bag roles in some of cinema’s biggest new movies, including Black Panther and Star Wars flicks The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Praising the new generation of stars now coming through, the award-winning actress name-checked Letitia and Amandla, calling them both “brilliant”.

“Letitia is just a ball of fire and fresh air, I adore her,” she praised. “I worked with her on Black Panther. She has this ability to know who she is while (asking) questions about who she should become. It’s so cool to have both of those qualities.

“Letitia and Amandla really know themselves; there is a groundedness to the way in which they’re going about their careers.”

In the article, Lupita, who is the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein perfume Women, was asked to name her top leading ladies, ranging from her small screen hero Oprah Winfrey, to her Hollywood mentors, Sarah Paulson and Alfre Woodard.

She also picked her two favourite screen icons.

“There were so many to choose from, but I arrived at Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn,” she shared. “The fact that the were actresses resonated with me, but both Eartha and Katharine defined their time and stood up to a culture that was against who they were in certain ways. They also had incredible voices. I wish they could be on my GPS – I’d never get lost!"