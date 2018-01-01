Asia Argento officially replaced on X Factor Italy

Actress Asia Argento's public plea to return as a TV talent show judge in her native Italy has been ignored.

The xXx star was dropped from her new role on X Factor Italy in August (18), after she was accused of seducing and sleeping with former child actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in the 2004 movie The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.

He was just 17 at the time of the alleged encounter at a California hotel in 2013, but Asia fought back, insisting she was the real victim, because Jimmy had reportedly pounced on her.

The Italian actress, who had pre-recorded seven episodes for the TV show's audition rounds, which began airing last month (Sep18), recently admitted she was eager to return to work on the X Factor.

"I would like to go back to X Factor, to do my job, because my children are proud of me, Italy wants me and I have not done anything that I'm accused of," Asia, 43, said during an appearance on Italian TV show Non e l'Arena (It's Not the Arena).

However, her wishes have been snubbed by TV bosses, as they have now appointed rocker Lodo Guenzi to fill Asia's seat as a judge for the live stage of the series, and take over as mentor for her team of wannabes.

Sharing the news of his new gig on social media, the Lo Stato Sociale frontman wrote, "The idea that there are so many ways to get your voice, either good or bad, to people's hearts makes me feel free.

"I think Asia did a great job and I am lucky to inherit the amazing team she picked, and whatever good thing happens it will basically be thanks to her."

He will join fellow stars Fedez, Mara Maionchi, and Manuel Agnelli at the judges' table when the show's live episodes begin airing on 25 October (18).

Asia, who was one of the first women to publicly accuse disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, has yet to comment on the news.