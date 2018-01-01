Anna Kendrick once broke into an abandoned house

Anna Kendrick has recalled how she and a friend once broke into an abandoned house.

The actress is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, having starred in the Pitch Perfect franchise and films such as The Accountant and A Simple Favor.

While Anna has built up a good girl persona over the years, she has now shared one time in which she knowingly broke the law.

"I did break into a house with a friend once when we were 14 or 15," she remembered during an interview with Empire magazine. "We knew nobody was living there and there was no furniture inside. We noticed there was a window cracked open, so we went back under cover of darkness and broke in and wandered around and felt really bada*s."

During the chat, Anna went on to divulge that she has a penchant for stealing "little vibrator kits" from hotel rooms in Las Vegas, will never eat sushi for breakfast again and has never had a paranormal experience. She also revealed that she is addicted to the scent of coloured markers.

"I miss those sets of coloured markers everyone had in elementary school and they all smelled different. The pink one smelled so good that I wore it out and it got all dried up because I would spend all day smelling it. So whatever that smell is. I would that as a lotion if I could," the 33-year-old smiled.

And while Anna has a slate of film projects lined-up, she noted that fans should not expect to see her reveal any further secret talents, like when she sang and performed tricks with cups in 2013 song Cups (When I'm Gone).

"I kind of gave up the goods on my hidden talent with the Cups thing. I am out of hidden talents now, because I have revealed all my talents," she added.