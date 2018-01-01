Kourtney Kardashian claps back at fan who slammed her work ethic

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a fan who criticised her for allegedly not working.

The 39-year-old reality star posted a sultry bikini shot of herself on Instagram, and wrote: “Sometimes you need a day away, pics by Kenny, (Kendall Jenner)."

However, her post on Friday (05Oct18) prompted one fan to comment: “But sis you never work lmao (laughing my a** off).”

The mother-of-three was far from impressed, and fired a lengthy response back to her online troll.

"Let me respond to you with all the time I have... oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children… God bless you and your worry about me," Kourtney fumed.

The heated exchange on social media comes after the eldest Kardashian/Jenner sibling bitterly fought with sister Kim over their work ethic in scenes aired last month on their reality series.

After Kourtney refused to cooperate with anyone's schedule while planning the family's Christmas card photoshoot, Kim complained to matriarch and momager Kris Jenner.

Unfazed, Kourtney insisted she needed to leave by 4pm, prompting Kim to launch into an expletive-laden tirade at her big sister, accusing her of having no work ethic because she has no business of her own to run.

"No one wants you in the f**king shoot. Get the f**k out of here and go. We don’t want you in the shoot," Kim fumed. "Maybe if you had a f**king business that you were passionate about... but you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about."