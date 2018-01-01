Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner expecting third child - report

Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner are reportedly expecting their third child.

Jamie and Amelia are already parents to daughters Dulcie, four, and two-year-old Elva.

However, a source has now told reporters at Belfast Live that they will soon be welcoming a new member to their family.

"Jamie and Amelia have another baby on the way," an insider told the publication on Saturday (06Oct18).

The couple, who married in 2013, have managed to keep 36-year-old Amelia's previous pregnancies out of the public eye.

But according to editors at Page Six, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor will open up about the happy news in the upcoming edition of Sunday Times Style magazine.

He also recently told The Irish Sun that being a father was his most important priority.

"When I'm at home all I am is a husband and father and that is all-encompassing," the star insisted. "It's the role I take most seriously in life."