Kim Kardashian ‘thrilled’ by North’s budding fashion career

Kim Kardashian is reportedly preparing for her daughter North to land her first solo fashion campaign.

The five-year-old recently followed in the footsteps of supermodel aunt Kendall Jenner, making her catwalk debut in a L.O.L. Surprise Doll fashion show, wearing a red leather jacket and matching skirt complete with black loafers, a wicker-style bag and squared studded sunglasses.

With proud mum Kim cheering her little girl on from the front row, sources claim that the eldest of the Kardashian-West children is being tipped for fashion stardom.

“Since the show, Kim has been inundated with offers from agencies who are desperate to sign North, with some valuing her earning potential as high as $20million for her first 12 months,” they explained to Britain’s Heat magazine. “Kim’s thrilled that North has discovered this passion for fashion early, although, of course, she’s worried about her growing up too fast. But Kris (Jenner) pretty much let Kim run free in her teens, and she thinks North should be able to express herself, even if it means her becoming a diva.”

Though Kim’s daughter looked cool and collected when it came to the catwalk, the insider added that there was a little bit of backstage tension between the family.

“Moments before she was due to go out, she had a bit of a strop about her outfit and had to be taken for a time-out by her mum,” they shared. “It was fairly typical behaviour for a five year old, but it looks like Kim has created an adorable little fashion monster who’s going to be a formidable force in the industry before she reaches her teens.”

North has already starred in a Fendi commercial with her mother and grandmother, Kris Jenner, and often attracts attention for her and her Kim’s matching fashion and beauty choices.