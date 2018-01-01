Ethan Hawke doesn’t enjoy movie wrap parties

Ethan Hawke doesn’t look forward to the wrap party after finishing a movie.

The actor has received acclaim for his roles in movies including Training Day and Before Sunrise, and has received multiple Academy Award nominations for both his acting and writing talent. But having starred in dozens of films since 1985, Ethan admitted that the cast celebration at the end of shooting is not all it’s cracked up to be.

“They’re usually not very good,” he laughed in a chat with Britain’s Total Film magazine. “If the film was a great experience, the wrap party is full of sadness. And if the film was a bad experience, you don’t go to the wrap party!”

The 47-year-old didn’t even make it to the wrap party of Boyhood, which earned six Oscar nominations, including a Best Supporting Actor nod for Ethan. However, the last wrap party he bothered going to turned out to be a particularly memorable experience.

“The last one I went to, I got drunk too quickly, so I decided to take a nap so that I could party with everybody later,” he recalled. “I woke up in the morning in the back of a pickup truck. I just passed out. I’d worked too hard, clearly.”

Though Ethan is adamant that this was not his most embarrassing movie-related moment, which he instead cites as the first time he had to wear a microphone in his film debut, Explorers, alongside River Phoenix.

“They hooked a wire to my chest, and I went around shaking everybody’s hand, but I got the wire wrapped around my foot. When I went to walk onto set, I tripped and fell flat on my face,” he cringed. “I think about that whenever I go to set.”