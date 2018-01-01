Chris Hemsworth dazzled by Bad Times at the El Royale script

Chris Hemsworth was instantly won over when he first read the script for Bad Times at the El Royale.

The Australian actor portrays charismatic cult leader Billy Lee in the upcoming thriller, which follows seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, who meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. When it came to taking on the role, Hemsworth has now shared how he was genuinely thrilled when filmmaker Drew Goddard's long-awaited script fell into his lap.

"(The script is) lean and mean, in the sense that it's thrilling and detailed but there's pace to it and momentum," he told Empire magazine. "My character was nothing I have every really been sent before. It's nothing I had ever attempted and I was desperately searching for that."

Bad Times at the El Royale marks the second time Hemsworth has worked with Goddard, with the pair previously teaming up for 2012's The Cabin in the Woods. And the star was thrilled to be cast in the flick, especially as he has just finished a run as superhero Thor in a string of Marvel movies.

"I feel like there's now this big void in this type of storytelling. Absolutely the larger films are sort of my bread and butter and I love them, but there is something different (here) as an actor. There's something different from the director," the 35-year-old insisted.

Bad Times at the El Royale also features performances from Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman and Jeff Bridges. Oscar-winning actor Jeff takes on the part of Daniel Flynn, an ageing criminal masquerading as a priest, and though he usually contemplates his roles for some time, he didn't hesitate when Goddard gave him a call.

"It usually takes a long time to decide whether I want to get involved," he commented. "I roll it around in my head a lot. Every once and in a while, a script will come along where it's an easy situation. That was the case with this one."