Kate Hudson shares first sweet photo of baby Rani Rose

Kate Hudson has shared the first sweet photo of her new baby daughter, Rani Rose.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on 2 October (18), and posted the adorable snap of her newborn on Instagram on Saturday (06Oct18).

“Our little rosebud,” Kate wrote alongside the photo of Rani Rose asleep in a hospital crib, wearing a pink hat and snuggled inside a striped blanket.

The actress, who announced her pregnancy back in February, is also mother to Ryder Russell, 14, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson, and seven-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with former fiance Matt Bellamy.

In the cute announcement of her daughter's birth, Kate revealed the heartwarming reason behind the baby's name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour,” she explained on Instagram. "Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back."

Danny's father, Ron, died in October 2012.

Earlier this year (18), the actress' younger brother Wyatt Russell revealed he was relieved Kate was expecting a girl, as she had wanted one for so long.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl. I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me'," he explained.

“But when he met my brother’s (Oliver Hudson) little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited," Wyatt gushed.