Jamie Dornan: 'Being a dad is the best'

Jamie Dornan has opened up about the best parts of fatherhood amid news that he and wife Amelia Warner are preparing to welcome their third child.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, the Fifty Shades Freed hunk discreetly revealed he is set to become a father of three in the near future.

Gushing about family life in the Gloucestershire countryside with musician and composer Amelia, and their two daughters Dulcie, four, and Elva, two, Jamie confessed the best role of his life has been that of a father.

"Being a dad is the best,” he smiled. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

The 36-year-old, who hails from Northern Ireland, also revealed that he and his wife have had just one argument in their nine-year relationship.

"Certainly there’s never a day that I don’t tell her I love her. We get frustrated at times, usually when travelling with the kids, but we’d never let anything boil and become a thing,” Jamie explained. “We know couples who are plate-throwers, but that’s just not us. I’m glad it’s not us – plates are expensive.”

Instead, the couple enjoy regular date nights and have one holiday a year without the children. "A very important thing to do," he added.

Revelling in being a father, Jamie also makes sure he is on hand to collect his eldest daughter himself from school, and manages to avoid being hounded as he travels on the London Underground for the school run.

“I just stick my headphones in and no one bothers me,” he said.

Jamie and Amelia met in 2010 and wed in 2013.