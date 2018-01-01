Celebrities disappointed as Brett Kavanaugh becomes top U.S. judge

Amy Schumer, Ava DuVernay and Alyssa Milano are among the stars who have shared their dismay following top judge Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Critics of the controversial nominee, who has denied sexual assault allegations made by several women including Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, took to social media shortly after a close 50-48 Senate vote on Saturday (06Oct18).

The vote took place two days after FBI officials found nothing to support the accusations against Kavanaugh during a week-long investigation, and many celebrities were far from happy as the judge was sworn in.

Schumer, who was arrested at a Washington, D.C. protest against Kavanaugh on Thursday (04Oct18), shared her thoughts on Instagram.

The staunch supporter of women's rights wrote: "A metaphor for sports fans. Today was like watching the team you've always loved and supported get to the finals and lose. But instead of not getting a championship hat, you keep getting raped and no one believes you."

“I’ve been on a plane all morning. Just landed. Trying to make it home. Feel like I want to scream. And rage. And cry,” director Ava DuVernay wrote on Twitter, while actress Milano, who recently revealed the extent of the sexual assault she suffered as a teenager, urged her followers on Twitter to use their vote and make their voices heard.

"People should be f**king terrified and outraged. I sure as hell am. We need to take back our power by taking back the Senate and the House in November (at the mid-term elections). It is the only way out of this mess," the former Charmed star shared.

Comedienne Kathy Griffin also expressed her frustration on Twitter, and simply posted: “What a terrible day in American history," while Chelsea Handler, who has been vocal in her opposition to Kavanaugh's champion, President Donald Trump, also encouraged her followers to vote in the U.S. mid-terms next month (Nov18).

“Another gross day in the history of our country, but the midterms are coming. We are stronger than this bulls**t. We can fight and fight and we may not see the results right away, but we will see them. Our daughters will see them. Don’t give up. Fight harder," the 43 year old tweeted.