J.K. Rowling enjoyed rejection letters as Robert Galbraith alias

J.K. Rowling enjoyed the rejection letters she received while writing under the alias Robert Galbraith.

The Harry Potter author decided to pen crime novels under a male pseudonym in an effort to make sure her work was judged solely on its merit, and not on her success with the wizarding world that spawned eight movies and made her a multi-millionaire.

During an interview with Graham Norton on his Radio 2 show on Saturday (06Oct18), she discussed her choice to go under the radar.

"I wanted not to be me... I’d always wanted to write crime and I wanted to not do it with any fanfare," Rowling explained. "So I submitted the manuscript anonymously, and it was all great and I even enjoyed getting rejection letters again. It was fantastic... just like it used to be."

When asked if she thought she was "going to get away with it", she revealed that she wanted to get three novels published under her literary alias before coming clean.

"Well, I did get away with it up to a point... My ambition was to try and get three (books) out without being unmasked. Because then I thought it would have a bit of momentum," Rowling said, before adding she was "unlucky" after being outed by an anonymous source to British newspaper The Sunday Times in 2013.

"When it leaked initially, for about four horrible days actually, we didn’t know how it had leaked because so few people knew the secret," she explained. "And I thought, 'Someone at the BBC has put two and two together here - same publisher, same agent and this guy won’t take a meeting... come on!' So I thought it had probably leaked from the BBC."

Meanwhile, despite her huge fame - thanks to the success of the Harry Potter novels, the 53 year old explained she is still able to go relatively unnoticed while out and about.

"I really do manage to lead a very unnoticed life, which is just the way I like it. I think, as a woman and not a particularly tall person, I blend in quite easily," she laughed.