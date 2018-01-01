Venom tops North American box office

Venom has slithered its way to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (06-07Oct18).

The antihero film starring Tom Hardy as the titular character has earned $80 million (GBP61 million), making it the best showing for the month of October, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Overseas, Venom, which also features Michelle Williams, has grossed $125.2 million (GBP95.4 million), bringing its global total to $205.2 million (GBP156.4 million).

"One of the great things here is that there isn't another superhero film (Aquaman) until Christmas," Adrian Smith, Sony's domestic distribution chief, says. "The movie plays great and audiences love it."

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star is Born comes in second and ahead of predictions with $42.6 million (GBP32.5 million). It has also earned $14 million (GBP10.7 million) internationally and stands at $56.6 million (GBP43.1 million) worldwide. The movie, which is the fourth remake of the classic film, has been receiving critical acclaim and Oscar buzz and many of Gaga's fans have flocked to the theatre to support her.

"Lady Gaga fans turned out in a big way," Warners distribution chief Jeff Goldstein says. "It was evident throughout the weekend. Clearly, she can carry a movie, and clearly, Bradley can direct and sing."

Meanwhile, animated film Smallfoot and Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's Night School follow in third and fourth place with $14.9 million (GBP11.4 million) and $12.2 million (GBP9.3 million), respectively. The House With A Clock In Its Walls rounds out the top five with $7.2 million (GBP5.5 million).