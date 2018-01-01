Maggie Gyllenhaal personally sought permission from author to adapt novel

Maggie Gyllenhaal personally wrote to author Elena Ferrante to ask permission to adapt her novel The Lost Daughter.

The Dark Knight star will make her directorial debut with the film about middle-aged, divorced mother Leda, who becomes overwhelmed by memories from her parenthood journey after she experiences a seemingly meaningless event while on vacation.

Maggie previously explained playing The Deuce character Candy, a prostitute-turned-adult movie director, inspired her to take up the art of filmmaking, but she reveals she was initially hesitant to step behind the camera when Ferrante insisted she direct the movie.

"Last November, I spent a few weeks writing this letter to Elena Ferrante," she said at the New Yorker Festival on Saturday (06Oct18). "I said what I wanted to say to her about how I would imagine The Last Daughter. She came back and said, 'You can have the rights, but you have to direct it. I'm only giving the rights to you to direct'."

"I was like, 'Well, I mean, I don't know'," she added. "What if we can't finance it with me directing it? And what if something happens? And she said, 'No, I only' - It makes me want to cry actually, because it's like the woman who I admire basically saying you can do it. And who better than her?"

The 40-year-old will also write and produce the project, but she will not appear in the film.

"I think that's too much for me," she said. "But I'm fascinated, I have to say, to work with an incredible actress. I have so much experience being directed and what feels good to me and what doesn't. I'm so interested to observe someone and support someone going through something difficult."