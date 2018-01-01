Taylor Kinney: 'I'm proud of ex Lady Gaga's A Star is Born'

Taylor Kinney is "extremely proud" of ex-fiancee Lady Gaga's A Star is Born.

The Chicago Fire actor has not seen the movie, but he knows how hard the Born This Way hitmaker, who he was engaged to from 2015 to 2016, worked on perfecting her role.

"I couldn't be more proud," he tells Us Weekly magazine. "I know what went into it, it's been a long time coming... It's been years... to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions. But I think I know in my heart it's gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all."

Taylor also knew the film would turn out well and Gaga would be taken care of on set after meeting its director Bradley Cooper.

"I met Bradley and I know that she was in good hands," he adds. "I know it's his directorial debut and I wish all of them the best. I hope it really does really well."

Taylor and the singer were together for five years before splitting and at the time of their breakup she wrote on Instagram that they were "taking a break."

However, she has since started dating Hollywood agent Christian Carino and their relationship has been at the centre of engagement rumours since last year (17) when Us Weekly reported that she had accepted his proposal over the summer. They have not commented on the speculation, but Gaga has been spotted wearing a sparkler, which comprises of a large pink diamond surrounded by smaller white diamonds on a gold band, on her ring finger several times.