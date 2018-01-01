Newlywed Gwyneth Paltrow shares inside look at European honeymoon

Gwyneth Paltrow shared an inside look at her European honeymoon with fans on Instagram on Sunday (07Oct18).

The 46-year-old actress wed producer Brad Falchuk in the Hamptons, New York, last month, and the newlyweds are currently celebrating on a romantic vacation around Europe, with Paris, France, their latest stop.

While Gwyneth is undoubtedly enjoying every moment away with her new husband, she took the time to post a video clip from the couple's stunning honeymoon suite at the Four Seasons in the French capital on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

The footage shows a neutrally decorated suite at the prestigious hotel, featuring a huge marble bath, chaise lounge and white flowers throughout.

Writing in neon over the clip, Gwyneth failed to hide her delight at her luxurious surroundings, penning the word "Wow" while praising the Four Seasons.

The hotel is used to having honeymooners stay with them, and states on their website: "We offer a retreat of peace and comfort for newlyweds … For your honeymoon in Paris with us, we work with you to craft every unforgettable detail in the most romantic city in the world."

Gwyneth had earlier shared a snap of herself standing in front of a floral display in the Four Seasons' reception, writing: "Bonjour les fleurs! My favourite flower installation always in the lobby of the @fsparis."

The Iron Man star and her new spouse kicked off their honeymoon in Italy, with Gwyneth posting a picture of a stunning sunset in Umbria on Instagram on Friday.

Her marriage to Brad is her second - she was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. And in a recent interview with Marie Claire U.K., Gwyneth admitted she didn't see the point in remarrying until she started dating Brad.

"For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids - what’s the point?" she shared. "And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, 'No, this person is worth making this commitment to'."