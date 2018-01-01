Kylie Jenner: 'I want to have another baby girl'

Kylie Jenner is hopeful that she'll have another baby girl in the future, so much so that she's even started thinking about names.

The 21-year-old reality star welcomed daughter Stormi, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, into the world in February (18). She's been enjoying every second of motherhood since then, and admitted during a late night Q&A session on Snapchat on Sunday night (07Oct18) that she's not done having children.

"I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second," Kylie told fans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians beauty kept her pregnancy entirely under wraps the first time around, only going public after giving birth to baby Stormi. However, she hinted that she might not do the same if she falls pregnant again, adding: "When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

And while having more children isn't something she wants to rush in to, Kylie has already started pondering a moniker for her next baby.

"I haven't found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully," she smiled. "And I want her to have a feminine name."

The beauty maven also told fans that baby Stormi is definitely "a daddy's girl", and couldn't be more in love with her father, rapper Travis.

"They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't see me, but it's cool," Kylie stated.

Kylie's Snapchat Q&A came after she raised eyebrows by referring to Travis as her "hubby" while praising him for his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend. However, it's not the first time she and Travis have used marriage terms to describe each other, as he previously called her his "wifey" in a post celebrating her 21st birthday back in August.