Rose McGowan denies calling #MeToo movement 'a lie' in magazine interview

Rose McGowan has denied calling the #MeToo movement "a lie" in a recent magazine interview.

The former Charmed actress became one of the leading figures of the movement against sexual harassment after she came forward with sexual abuse allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein last year (17).

However, in an interview with Britain's The Sunday Times magazine, which was published on Sunday (07Oct18), the outspoken activist appeared to denounce the movement, calling it "a lie" and "bulls**t".

After her comments hit headlines, Rose took to Twitter to clarify them, insisting that she wasn't talking about #MeToo, but the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment, which was set up by Hollywood celebrities in January in response to the Weinstein allegations, which he always denied.

"I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous s**tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away," she tweeted on Sunday night.

A number of Hollywood stars have come forward with their experiences of sexual abuse, but the 45-year-old said in the interview that they have shown no solidarity towards her.

"I just think they're douchebags. They're not champions. I just think they're losers. I don't like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women's magazines and no women's organisations have supported me?" she said, continuing to claim that she has not been invited to any campaign launches or survivors' brunches.

"And I don't want to go, because it's all bulls**t. It's a lie. It's a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they're lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that's enough."

The actress, who claims Hollywood is filled with "faux liberals", was the first-ever woman to receive the GQ Inspiration Award last month (Sep18).