Helena Bonham Carter blames Jeffrey Tambor scandal for poor reception to 55 Steps

Helena Bonham Carter believes sexual misconduct allegations against co-star Jeffrey Tambor resulted in movie studios lack of interest in 55 Steps.

The British actress played Eleanor Riese, a woman who suffered from schizophrenia and started a legal battle regarding consent when it comes to the use of anti-psychotic drugs. Hilary Swank starred as patients' rights lawyer Colette Hughes in the film, which was based on a true story, while Tambor played fellow lawyer Mort Cohen.

However, 55 Steps was not bought for distribution after it premiered at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, and Helena has since considered the reasons why the feature was not snapped up.

In addition to several reviews which "really assassinated" her portrayal of Colette, the 52-year-old believes Tambor's inclusion may have also been a factor. The Arrested Development star was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women last November.

"Unfortunately that (55 Steps) came out just at the time, and people might have thought: ‘Oh, we can’t touch it,'" Helena insisted in an interview with The Guardian, though added she is staying loyal. "He has such compassion, and I don’t believe that same heart would be capable of any kind of abuse."

Regardless of the fact the film wasn't picked up by studios, Helena felt "a bit of vindication" after she was praised by the real Colette Hughes, and hit back at any critics who were critical of her performance.

"What I didn’t like about it was that they assumed I was being patronising. I am the last person to patronise this woman," the Alice in Wonderland star insisted. "I am her biggest champion. Don’t you dare level that accusation. Maybe I’m a c**p actor, but don’t don’t don’t say that I’m patronising her."

Helena most recently featured in Ocean's 8 alongside Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, and also lent her voice to animated movie Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero.