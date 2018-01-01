Dakota Johnson pregnant - report

Chris Martin is set to be a dad again, according to new reports.

The Coldplay rocker and his actress girlfriend Dakota Johnson staged what appeared to be a top secret gender reveal party in Hollywood on Sunday (07Oct18) at the Yellow singer's pad.

Dakota's parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson joined the couple, along with pals Sean Penn and Julia Roberts, for the bash.

Sources tell TMZ a string of blue balloons were released into the sky, suggesting Chris and Dakota are expecting a baby boy.

The party was staged exactly a week after Martin's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, remarried on the other side of America - she tied the knot with TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk at a star-studded wedding ceremony in The Hamptons, New York.

Chris, who shares two kids with the Oscar winner, didn't attend the wedding because he was performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York City.

Dakota joined her boyfriend at the charity event, but wore an outfit and overcoat that clearly covered up any sign of being pregnant, as no one even suspected the Fifty Shades of Grey star was expecting.

The two stars have been dating for just over a year after meeting through mutual friends, but the private pair has been tight-lipped about the romance, rarely talking about the relationship.

However, the actress opened up a little during a recent interview with British magazine Tatler, stating, "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."

Last month (Sep18), it appeared the couple had taken its relationship to the next level after Chris and Dakota were pictured sporting matching infinity sign tattoos.