Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams are parents

Celebrity couple Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario are new parents.

The former Pretty Little Liars star gave birth to their first child, a baby girl, recently and the proud dad took to Instagram on Monday (08Oct18) to share the happy news.

Posting a picture of his daughter's tiny hand holding his finger, he captioned the snap: "The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives.

"Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful."

Troian posted the same picture on her own Instagram account, and revealed she was determined to raise her baby girl to be "kind and strong".

"I cannot express how grateful I am," the new mum wrote. "To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn't be more proud to be her mother.

"(I will) do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be."

The 32-year-old actress and former Suits star Adams never confirmed news about the pregnancy, which began in August.

The couple married in 2016 following a two-year engagement.