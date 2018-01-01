Dakota Johnson's representative shoots down pregnancy story

Actress Dakota Johnson's publicist has shot down reports suggesting the Fifty Shades of Grey star is pregnant.

TMZ broke the story, suggesting Dakota and her boyfriend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, had staged a star-studded gender reveal party at his home in California over the weekend.

But hours after the news broke on Monday (08Oct18), Dakota's representative played down the news, telling People magazine the actress was simply celebrating her birthday with pink and blue balloons.

Sources told TMZ a string of blue balloons drifted into the air at the bash, suggesting Dakota and Chris are expecting a baby boy.

Johnson, who turned 29 last week (04Oct18), celebrated with her divorced parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and famous friends Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

The actress and Martin recently celebrated the first anniversary of their romance, which began with a sushi date in Los Angeles.

The couple has been out and about together several times in the past year and Dakota recently attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York City, where she supported her man as he helped organise the awareness event.

But the private pair has remained tight-lipped about the romance, rarely talking about the relationship.

However, the actress opened up a little during a recent interview with British magazine Tatler, stating, "I'm not going to talk about it, but I am very happy."

Sunday's birthday party was staged a week after Martin's ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, celebrated her second marriage ceremony at her home in Long Island, New York. She wed writer and producer Brad Falchuk on 29 September (18).