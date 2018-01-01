Meg Ryan's son has finally seen When Harry Met Sally

Meg Ryan's actor son has finally watched her orgasmic turn in When Harry Met Sally as research for an upcoming romantic comedy.

Jack Quaid revealed he recently watched his mum's classic film during Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big panel at New York Comic Con, after explaining it was a movie he had hoped to avoid.

The 26 year old said, "I saw When Harry Met Sally for the first time recently. Guys, when your mother has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time, you do not jump to the film, OK?"

In the film, Ryan's character, Sally, famously acts out an orgasm in front of an awkward Billy Crystal over lunch in a diner as she attempts to prove how easy it is for women to fake one.

"I saw it because I was doing a rom-com (romantic comedy), and that's like 'the' rom-com, and I watched it, and then afterwards I cried for so long, because I was so proud of her," Quaid adds. "I immediately called her, and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry I missed this movie'. She's like, 'I've seen it, like, one time'. Anyway, that's (now) my favourite of hers."

The young star also opened up about watching 1987 movie Innerspace, adding, "That's an insane movie, and it's a very weird movie for me, because both my parents are in it - and Martin Short's character is named Jack, which is my name.

"It's just odd for me. I know they met on that movie, too, so cosmically it's weird for me... It's good, it's weird, it's cool. I had nothing to do with it, but if it wasn't made, I probably wouldn't have been born, so I'd say, 'Good on that movie!'"