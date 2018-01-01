Ben Affleck unwinding from rehab on romantic Montana getaway

Ben Affleck headed to the mountains of Montana over the weekend (06-07Oct18) to unwind with his new girlfriend Shauna Sexton following his latest stint in rehab.

The Justice League star completed a 40-day treatment programme to overcome his addiction to alcohol at a facility in Malibu, California in late September (18), and has since been spending quality time with his three children with his ex Jennifer Garner.

The former couple also reportedly managed to finalise the details regarding its divorce during a meeting with a private judge on Thursday (04Oct18), and after signing off on the settlement, Ben headed to Big Sky in Montana to enjoy a romantic getaway with Shauna.

The 22-year-old Playboy model and veterinary technician documented the trip with a series of Instagram Story posts, including one shot of a bearded Ben looking out of their car window as they watched a deer in the woods, and others of Shauna fishing in a river, with another featuring the pretty blonde beaming as she shared a snap of her catch.

Ben has always been fond of Montana, and still owns a ski resort home there with Jennifer, who he has remained close to since their 2015 split after 10 years of marriage. They have continued to make use of the property by spending vacations there with their daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, nine, and son Samuel, six, and even celebrated last Christmas (17) together at the pad.

The actor has been linked to Shauna since mid-August, when he stepped out for a belated 46th birthday celebration with a group of pals, including Sexton, in Los Angeles.

The outing sparked rumours suggesting his year-long romance with TV producer Lindsay Shookus was over, as they had not been pictured together since late July (18).