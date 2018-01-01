Tiffany Haddish fell asleep in between lines on The Oath

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish stunned her The Oath co-star Ike Barinholtz with her ability to take mini naps in between reading lines on set.

The Girls Trip star portrays Kai opposite Ike as her onscreen husband Chris in the new dark comedy, about a holiday dinner which turns violent as family members clash over politics, and the actor, who also wrote and directed The Oath, reveals Tiffany has a very special skill to help her catch up on her beauty sleep.

"You are, hands down, the most fun person I've ever worked with," he told Tiffany as she interviewed him for breakfast show Good Morning America.

"Even when I was falling asleep at the table? Do you remember that?" she smiled.

"Do I remember it?! This is the craziest thing I've ever seen...!" Ike exclaimed. "I've seen actors fall asleep between takes, but I've never seen actors fall asleep in between lines, and she (Tiffany) would do this thing where she'd be like, in character, but not on camera."

He then mimicked the actress saying her line, "Chris, man, that's enough!," before pretending to snooze, prompting Tiffany to explain, "I dream my lines...!"

"So you would fall asleep and dream about your next line?" Ike asked. "Man, you go into dream state quick (sic)!"

Ike previously admitted he was lucky to sign Tiffany up for the project when he did, as he had been a fan of hers since featuring in 2016 action comedy Keanu.

"While she was reading (the script last year), Girls Trip came out and she started becoming Tiffany Haddish (the star), but God bless her, she was like, 'No, I like this movie...' and she did it," he recently said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

The Oath, which also features John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, and Billy Magnussen, starts hitting theatres this week (12Oct18).