Roma & Shoplifters among 87 movies vying for Best Foreign Language Film Oscar

Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and Shoplifters have emerged as the early frontrunners for next year's (19) Best Foreign Language Film Oscar.

The acclaimed movies, representing Mexico and Japan, have already wowed festival audiences in Europe, with Roma claiming top marks at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy, and Shoplifting claiming the Palm D'or at Cannes in May, and now they are up against 85 others on the newly-released Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences long list of projects up for consideration.

Top contenders also include Denmark's The Guilty and Germany’s Never Look Away, directed by Oscar winner Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, as well as Israel's The Cakemaker, Italy's Dogman, and Lebanon’s Capernaum, which picked up the Cannes Jury Prize.

Former Oscar winners Pawel Pawlikowski and Laszlo Nemes are also back with films representing Poland and Hungary, while Sweden’s Border and Belgium’s Girl are also expected to win favour among the Oscar voters.

Films representing Afghanistan (Rona Azim’s Mother), Armenia (Spitak), Bangladesh (No Bed of Roses), Cambodia (Graves Without A Name), Costa Rica (Medea), Egypt (Yomeddine), Greece (Polyxeni), Iran (No Date, No Signature", and Iraq (The Journey) have also made it onto the long list.

The final shortlist of official nominees will be announced on 22 January, while the 2019 Academy Awards will be staged at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 24 February and televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

This year's (18) Best Foreign Language Film prize was won by Chile's A Fantastic Woman, directed by Sebastian Lelio.

Chile is back in the mix again this year, thanks to Silvio Caiozzi's ...And Suddenly the Dawn.